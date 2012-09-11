New KeylessBox.com Website Sells Wide Array of Keyless Locks at Best Prices

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- The new website KeylessBox.com is now bringing the ease, functionality and safety of keyless door locks to thousands of homes and businesses at fantastic prices. KeylessBox sells a variety of keyless locks in mechanical, electronic, and biometric lock models as well as keyless safes from top manufacturers at the best prices.



Security, ease of use and increased functionality are the three main reasons why the majority of people switch to keyless locks in their homes, businesses and vehicles. Now, the new website KeylessBox.com is bringing one of the broadest selections of keyless locks to consumers at the best prices available. “With the fact that keyless locks are so much safer and convenient than traditional locks, we wanted to bring the best selection to consumers at great prices via our new website,” said a KeylessBox.com spokesperson. “With an array of keyless locks for any situation, décor or functionality requirement, residential and commercial buyers will have enhanced security, easier access and better management of secure areas.”



KeylessBox.com has a wide variety of keyless locks for any residential or commercial use with many functionality types ranging from Stay Unlocked, Sliding Door Hook Bolt, Lever Handle, Deadbolts and many more. The KeylessBox.com selection is made up of some of the most respected brand names that are known for quality, functionality ruggedness and affordability including Actuator Systems, LockeyUSA, Lockstate and Codelocks.



The KeylessBox collection of mechanical and electric keyless locks makes it faster and easier to unlock interior or exterior entry doors. With user-friendly keypads replacing keys, mechanical locks remove worries over lost keys, unknown key copying, or access by unauthorized personnel. Residential mechanical door locks keep homes secure with better management of security codes for family members, while commercial mechanical locks ensure employees gain access only to authorized areas.



Their biometric fingerprint locks for home or business instantly scan and compare a person’s fingerprint to the owner’s approved database before allowing access. “With an array of features, options and styles for interior and exterior doors, we have just the right keyless lock for any situation,” said the website spokesperson.



In addition to keyless locks, KeylessBox.com has a wide variety of keyless lock safes with numerous options and styles. They include standard safes, fireproof electronic safes, small closet safes, large hotel safes, small hotel room safes, hidden floor safes, wall safes, gun safes, dorm safes, laptop safes and keyless key cabinets. Keyless safe locks feature keypad locks or biometric fingerprint locks for securing valuables. KeylessBox.com customers enjoy safe and secure online checkout and free standard shipping in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.keylessbox.com



About KeylessBox.com

