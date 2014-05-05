New Kick Mats Instantly Stop Kids from Damaging or Leaving Scuff Marks on Car Seats

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- “Are you tired of trying to keep car seats clean? Is your child constantly leaving scuff marks, ingrained dirt and stains on the back of your car seats, which are sometimes it is impossible to remove? If you're dealing with these problems and you want to protect and prolong the life of your car seats, you may want to consider Kick Mats,” said Neil Speight, co-founder of Las Vegas’ leading child product provider, Freddie and Sebbie.



Neil, who made the statement while officially launching the product, further said these multi-purpose Kick Mats will instantly stop kids from damaging or leaving scuff marks on car seats. Besides, he is guaranteeing, “you’ll never again spend hours washing out the mucky stains the kids have left, or even worse, spending a fortune at a professional car valet.”



The Freddie and Sebbie two-per pack Kick Mats, which are very easy to install, were designed to protect both the driver and passenger seats, and are the must have thing if persons have more than one child.



Created to fit perfectly most vehicles, the new Freddie and Sebbie Kick Mats, according to Neil, are made to the highest standards in quality, safety and reliability.



“Besides being made from durable fabric, the mats won’t scratch your car seats, child friendly, and keep mucky stains, spills and scuff marks off your seats permanently,” noted Neil.



“Not only are these mats great for keeping your seat clean, you’ll be pleased to know each set comes with a lifetime no-hassle, free replacement guarantee,” added Neil in reference to the super long life Freddie and Sebbie kick mats deluxe car seat back protectors.



For further information about these new Freddie and Sebbie's Kick Mats, please visit the following website: http://www.amazon.com/Kick-Mats-Protectors-Scuffmarks-Auto-Protective/dp/B00CASDZKC/ .



About Freddie and Sebbie

Freddie and Sebbie is a brand new company about to launch selling high quality, value for money baby products. We are two brothers in our 40's, married (not to each other) with six children between us, the youngest of which are two baby twins called “Freddie and Sebbie”.



We personally have spent a small fortune on baby products and accessories, and in our search for high quality, value for money goods, we have found some great products we can share, so we decided to start a business offering them to other parents. We are certain you’re going to love the products, and we all personally use them with our own children.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Freddie and Sebbie™

Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89126-9502

888 749 3576

support@freddieandsebbie.com



SOCIAL MEDIA CONTACT:

http://www.freddieandsebbie.com

https://twitter.com/Freddie_Sebbie

http://pinterest.com/luxuryitems/freddie-and-sebbie/

https://www.facebook.com/freddieNsebbie

https://www.youtube.com/user/FreddieandSebbie

http://www.linkedin.com/in/freddieandsebbie