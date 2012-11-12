New Kid on the Binary Options Block - Boss Options

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Boss Options recently launched its Binary Options investment platform, allowing direct-market trading for both new and seasoned traders.



BossOptions is a multi-market investment services house that operates across borders, economies and industries to provide users with firsthand access to binary options trading.



“Increasingly, aspiring traders are becoming frustrated with rising broker fees and overzealous regulation,” says Finn Ollsen, Senior Trading Strategist at BossOptions. “Binary options affords traders the opportunity for fast and profitable returns in a secure trading environment with transparent expectations. We’re very much catering to a new breed of investor.”



Binary options trading has been gaining popularity in recent years. In part this is thanks to increasingly accessible self-education through technology and in part it’s because the returns are typically beyond what most traditional options are able to offer. BossOptions maintains a Knowledge Centre for on-tap market advice and analysis.



At its core, a binary option asks a simple question: will the price of this asset go up or down?



“It’s a simple question, doubtless, but you’re in a better position to answer it if you have reliable information,” says Ollsen. “It’s why we’ve created our Binary Options eBook, The Boss Guide to Binary Options Trading. We want to equip newcomers with information from the ground up. Even if they never trade through us we’d like to be a go-to resource for sound advice. Already, we’ve got an upcoming video series in the works in addition to our ebook material.”



So what’s a would-be trader to do?



“Do your homework,” insists Ollsen. “Like many industries, binary options trading has its fair share of chancers so stick with reputable providers. And don’t be intimidated by trading jargon: most of it can be distilled into pretty simple concepts that anyone can understand.”



BossOptions is available in most major languages. It operates globally, including an extensive presence across Europe.



About BossOptions

BossOptions is a premium binary option trading platform, provider professionals and amateurs alike the opportunity to gain positive returns from the exciting options market. For more information, visit http://www.bossoptions.com