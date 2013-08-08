New Kidney Diet for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- The kidneys are important organs of the human body. A good medication system followed by a proper diet and health supplements will significantly reduce the problem of health hazards. Through years of research, Dr. Robert Galarowicz has developed a new healthy kidney diet research program, which is a highly effective and safe program in controlling all major problems that hinder kidney functioning. Dr. Robert is a qualified naturopath specialized in the area of natural health sciences. As the founder of Healthy Kidney Publishing, Dr. Robert has authored “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program”.



As stated by Dr. Robert, “If you have been diagnosed with kidney disease or chronic kidney disease (CKD) this unique program will have you avoid kidney failure and dialysis”. This program involves detailed and step-by-step natural remedies. A scientifically proven diet system becomes a significant part of the kidney disease treatment program put forward by Dr.Robert. “Learn exactly how to reverse your impaired kidney function and begin healing your damaged kidneys, in just a few short weeks”, adds the author of this program.



Dr. Robert assures that this program is a 100% natural remedy without any pain or harmful side effects for the patients. All the prominent changes that occur in the human body due to ageing, possible hormonal defections or impacts of medicinal intake are rectified by the diet in a normal manner.



The program also draws attention towards all major food items to be avoided which cause kidney diseases. The program offers regular updates about lifestyle and nutritional facts to be followed to protect the kidneys. Dr. Robert stresses on the fact that dialysis cannot be regarded as the last resort for all major kidney problems. The Healthy Kidney Disease Diet if followed correctly can certainly reverse the symptoms of kidney diseases.



Many of the people who have opted for this Healthy Kidney Disease Diet program acknowledge that they have witnessed around 85% improvement in kidney function. This is purely a unique and innovative program which has been tried by a large number of kidney patients worldwide. The website quotes the statements and experiences of different people who have adopted this natural diet program.



To read more details about the Healthy Kidney Disease Diet program, visit www.drrobertg.com/kidneydisease.



About Dr. Robert Galarowicz

Dr. Robert Galarowicz is a well known expert in the field of nutrition and has specialized in the field of natural health sciences. Dr. Robert has conducted numerous research programs in the area of health sciences. As part of the research studies, Dr.Robert has authored “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program”. The Healthy Kidney Disease Diet program developed by him offers a natural solution for curing kidney problems.



Media Contact



Healthy Kidney Publishing

1 Sears Dr. Fl#3

Paramus, NJ 07652

http://www.drrobertg.com/kidneydisease

support@healkidneydisease.com