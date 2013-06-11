New Kids Wall Stickers from Tidy Books. Transform the Child's Bedroom in Minutes

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Create a magical bedroom for little ones and set their imaginations free. Tidy Books , makers of award winning children’s bookcases and children’s storage designs launch a new range of kids wall stickers for children’s bedrooms on their UK website today. View the full range HERE and get 15% off your total when you buy with a Bunk Bed Buddy



Bring a little of the outside inside with Tidy Books’ great designs for kid’s bedroom walls, from ABC trees, monkeys and vintage aeroplanes. They are simple to use, just peel and stick, they are safe and non-toxic, and can be easily removed and repositioned with no sticky residue.



Tidy Books is delighted to add the kids wall stickers to its online range as they perfectly complement Tidy Books bookcase and storage designs, and it’s a very easy way for parents to add the finishing touches to their little bookworms bedroom!



About Tidy books.com

Tidy Books began in 2004 with the award winning Tidy Books kids bookcase. Created by a mum in her violin workshop, the original design encouraged her daughter's love of books. All our designs are easy for your children to use independently, look great and are finished in an eco-friendly water lacquer. Web Stores in the US, UK, across EU and in AU



