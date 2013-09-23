New Kindle Book Captures Mystique and Beauty of New Orleans

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- “Primal Creatures” by Eric Wilder vividly describes the South in this book, capturing the beauty of New Orleans and Louisiana in a picturesque way. But New Orleans is not just famous for its beautiful landscape; there is lot of mystery and mythic surrounding it too. The book does not stop at just the exploring the beauty - in this instalment of Wyatt Thomas French Quarter Mysteries, you will find out about the monsters lurking in its wetlands – and how vivid the monsters are described as well!



In “Primal Creatures” Wyatt Thomas, the French Quarter’s favourite sleuth, takes on the rougarou – the Cajun werewolf. The story takes place in Goose Island, located forty miles south of New Orleans and five feet out of the shallow waters of south Louisiana’s wetlands. The island is home to the Tracists Monastery, as well as a resort that’s frequented by actors, screenwriters, and the who’s who in the flourishing Louisiana film industry.



However, a heinous death occurs on the island, which causes a movie producer to hire the services of Wyatt Thomas. What follows is a whirlwind adventure of epic proportions as Thomas fights against a faceless enemy that’s out to take his life before he is able to solve the mystery enveloping Goose Island.



Was it wild dogs that killed the victim? Or was it the rougarou, as a local voodoo woman tells Wyatt? Who wants Wyatt dead? What do the monks of Tracists Monastery have to do with all the gruesome events? And what will Wyatt do about that deadly hurricane heading straight for the monastery?



If you are into fast-paced mysteries laced with shocking horror and heart-pounding suspense, then you will love Primal Creatures.



“Primal Creatures” by Eric Wilder is currently available in Kindle format at Amazon.com and is currently being offered at discounted price of only $2.99.



Contact Information:

Joi De Vera

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