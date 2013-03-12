New Kindle Book Encourages Women to Become Bitchy to Get What They Want

Depew, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Abigail Lucas has just released her first book, “Learn How To Be The Perfect Bitch.” The new book, available on Kindle, teaches women how letting their inner bitch out is key to their happiness and self-esteem.



This book is For women who are sick of being a nice girl and eager to get courageous and change their life for good, “Learn How To Be The Perfect Bitch” is a book that is a must-read. Contrary to popular belief, it is not the nice girls who get what they want and desire. Instead, it is the bad girls, the bitches of the world, that live a very happy life.



Learning how to let that inner bitch out in this easy and fun-to-read book. This book will teach readers how to become bitches without changing who they are. Unleashing that inner bitch will help readers become strong and free. It is time for nice women to stop being a doormat in order to get the respect that they deserve. “Learn How To Be The Perfect Bitch” offers tips that can be applied to all areas of life including work, family, friends, and love.



Despite its sassy name, “Learn How To Be The Perfect Bitch” is all about how to be happy and how to raise readers’ self-esteem. This is the self-help book that will truly make readers feel more content. Readers are encouraged to take the tips from the e-book and begin implementing it in their life right away.



All too often, women are taught to be meek and self-serving. Many women do not lose those lessons as they proceed through life. This short book will help them overcome some of the bad lessons and poor self-concept that they learned throughout their lives. “Learn How To Be The Perfect Bitch” will teach readers that it is okay to be themselves without being subservient. Learn more about this awesome new e-book by checking it out on Amazon



About Abigail Lucas

Abigail Lucas has been writing for many years, although this is her first time self publishing. The subjects that she prefers to write about include general self help, happiness, self esteem, relationships, love, writing and marketing. You can learn more about her from her website or her Amazon Author Page.



