New Kindness Platform Gives People the Power to Change

Huntington, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- According to the site’s spokesperson, Michael Haddad, SpendingShift.com is “Revolutionary. It’s certainly the first kindness platform ever.”



Adding how cool a tool SpendingShift.com is, Michael says it not only gives people a chance to be good, but also is definitely a consistent fund generator for charities.



Nothing that it also a job creation platform for the community, the spokesperson says it simply gives people “the power to create change every time they spend.”



Aimed at social enterprise, grassroots movements, charities, feed children, heart defibrillator, and students, the new Indiegogo-sponsored Kindness Platform campaign, is designed to engender a spirit of patriotism.



“Supporting out Kindness Platform is akin to an American citizen doing his or her patriotic duties, a right of one’s citizenship,” says Michael, who believes the platform will help people convert their daily spending into “acts of kindness.”



We are collaborating with 2011 CNN Hero of the year, Bruno Serato, Caterina's Club to feed millions of children and Celebrity Fitness Trainer & world's only triple cardiac arrest survivor Drew Logan, to place defibrillators in schools across the nation in effort to save thousands of lives a year in children from Sudden Cardiac Arrest."



We seek for kindness to no longer be an effort but a reflex. With this as our singular focus kindness will spread faster than any technology has before. We present the healthiest epidemic in human history: Yes, Kindness is Contagious! Support our Indiegogo campaign and register to be a Community Ambassador at www.spendingshift.com



Support us here on Indiegogo: http://ow.ly/rBwA8



Media Contact :



SpendingShift.com,

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