New Koh Chang Villas Now Offering Luxurious Rental Villas at Affordable Rates

Banglamung, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2014 -- For quite some years now, Thailand based New Koh Chang Villas has been exceeding in in providing excellent rental accommodations to avid travelers. The company excels in offering affordably priced rental villas, apartments, and other such accommodations to travelers at the best rates.



With intent to provide a brief insight into company’s principles and its decision to sell affordably priced luxury villas, a senior company official told us, “Gone are the days when vacationers used to spend a fortune to rent a luxury villa. Vacationers’ proclivity to put up in comfortable, highly furnished and luxurious accommodations has not diminished; however, nowadays people do ample research beforehand when renting such properties. Accordingly, at New Koh Chang Villas, we strive to introduce our clients with affordably priced luxury rental accommodation. In doing so, we promise to help our clients with prime villas in and around Koh Chang at a fraction of price for similar rental accommodations.”



New Koh Chang Villas has been quite successful in offering prime rental properties to prospective buyers. With their prime focus on building strong relationships with clients, staff at New Koh Chang Villas consider clients’ myriad requirements when providing all possible information about a rental property and making all required arrangements on their behalf. Hence, when it comes to offering luxury villas on rent on the island, none matches the expertise and experience of professionals at New Koh Chang Villas.



The company official told us further, “Thailand has always been a prime tourist destination, which has plenty of wildlife, exotic beaches, rain forests and scenic places to lure avid travelers. Among major tourist destinations, Koh Chang enjoys decent reputation for being one of the most visited tourist places. However, in recent years, the place has become a hotspot for luxury property buyers. New Koh Chang Villas helps such investors to explore a range of options, which include apartments, bungalows, beach huts, luxury villas, and suites. New Koh Chang Villas extends a helping hand to travelers who wish to reside in these villas. New Koh Chang Villas offers luxury accommodations for rent to such travelers at nominal prices.”



With their prime focus on maximizing customer satisfaction, staff at New Koh Chang Villas keep offering decent discounts, deals, and other such offers from time to time. Accordingly, New Koh Chang Villa’s dedicated clients keep coming back to the company to know more about the best Koh Chang Villas in Thailand and plan their stay over there.



About New Koh Chang Villas

New Koh Chang Villas, the sister concern of Elegant Horizons, has emerged as one of the leading holiday accommodations providers in Thailand. The premier provider of holiday accommodations and luxury properties has now become synonymous with quality and comfort. None matches the acumen, expertise and experience of professionals at New Koh Chang Villas when it comes to offering luxurious villas in and around Koh Chang at highly affordable rates. Those who wish to know more about best villas in Thailand can visit New Koh Chang Villas for more information.



Contact Details:

New Koh Chang Villas

Email: newkohchangvillas@gmail.com

Website: http://newkohchangvillas.com/