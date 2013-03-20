New Ladera Ranch Condos for Sale Now Listed at Excel Real Estate Group's Official Site

Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Excel Real Estate Group (EREG), a renowned Ladera Ranch realtor, recently listed the new properties. Ladera Ranch condos for sale at its official site are all set to help customers get better deals. These condos are situated at Red Leaf Lane, Chianti, Walbert Lane, Fieldhouse, Sklar Street, Quartz Lane, Agave Court, and Valmont Way.



Settled in Ladera Ranch master community, all the available condos are within the town and comprises of parks, pools, playgrounds and open areas as its neighborhoods. Their area size varies between 2,136 and 1,000 square feet and is priced between $649,000 and $344,900. Interested buyers can also explore the newly listed Ladera Ranch condos at the website.



Along with Ladera Ranch, Excel Real Estate Group has also listed new condos for sale in Aliso Viejo. The condos are situated at posh locations like Vantis Drive, Giotto, Halcyon Lane, and Bluff Cove Drive. The home size of these Aliso Viejo condos for sale varies between 2,185 and 3,267 square feet and is priced between $698,000 and $355,000. For more information about these condos, interested buyers can visit Here to search.



Excel Real Estate Group is also assisting interested buyers in negotiating the best deals for these condos. The Excel Real Estate Group, a team of real estate experts, specializes in settling the short sale deals with proper paperwork. Not just condos, Excel Real Estate Group also negotiates property deals for homes in Orange County. The company recently has also listed new Laguna Beach homes for sale.



Excel Real Estate Group also specializes in the new Laguna Hills homes for sale. Successfully providing the best services to the potential real estate buyers and sellers in Orange County, the company holds a 99% success record in negotiating short sale deals.



