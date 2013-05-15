New Lambo Door Conversion Kits Offered by Vehicle Parts 4 You Make a Great Splash

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Lambo door conversion kits are pretty neat since they offer car owners with a chance to change the look of their cars without having to go through a great deal of effort. Lambo doors also known as vertical doors provide a very convenient and functional option of opening a car door vertically. These doors create space, a new look and more importantly give the car a complete makeover. For someone to get these doors installed, they would have to go to a garage, get them fixed and pay a huge sum of money.



Thankfully, VehicleParts4You.com has a cheaper and more efficient alternative. This company has been in the business of providing quality car parts for almost any brand under the sun. The company which is a family owned business was set up by a group of passionate car lovers who believe in extending quality and convenience to car owners from across the country. The company which is part of the Foerster family is a company customers attach commitment and dedication too.



With its latest lambo door conversion kits, the company has helped many install new car doors with literally half the effort and cost. The conversion kits are available in several different brands even the ones which are not commonly found in the showroom. The variety ranges from Acura, Buick, Ford, Chevy and high end brands such as Audi and BMW. The brand specific conversion kits also work for a huge range of car models.



Vertical door conversion kits focus on two key parameters, first of which is easy installation. As the doors don’t carry the need to paint, weld or drill, they can be installed by almost anyone eliminating the need to take the car to a professional. Second, the doors are completely reversible which means after the installation is done; the car owner can as well go back to the original style of doors just as easily as he had installed the lambo doors. This gives the owner a big scope to change the style to maintain versatility.



The conversion kits sold at Vehicle Parts 4 You carry all the important installation tools including gas shocks, hinges, bolts and mounting hardware. The kit is compact, portable and competitively priced. To know more and to order log onto http://www.vehicleparts4you.com



