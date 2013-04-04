New Las Angeles Flag Football Leagues Form in Spring of 2013

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Flag Football California, A new session of Flag Football California's seasons are about to begin. The leagues are now forming for this spring season, if interested, come and register and signup for this season. There will be four-on-four in Encino and Moorpark, CA, eight-on-eight Co-ed League in Encino, CA and a seven-on-seven Blocking League in Oxnard, CA.



Flag Football California is the nation's premier flag football league and tournament organization. Dedicated to the sport of 4-on-4 non-contact flag football, Flag Football California offers year-round play of flag football, year-round tournaments and leagues and an annual national championship tournament in Las Vegas.



The following leagues are playing in:



- Encino, CA at Balboa Park, 4-on-4



Dates: February 9 to April 6, 2013



A 9-week season with 7 regular season weeks and a playoff weekend (Balboa Park).



- Moorpark, CA at Arroyo Vista Community Park, 4-on-4



Dates: February 9 to April 13, 2013



A 9-week season with 7 regular season weeks and a playoff weekend (Balboa Park).



- Encino, CA at Balboa Park, 8-on-8 Co-ed



Dates: March 9 to April 13



8-on-8 Co-ed non-contact flag football



- Oxnard, CA: 7-on-7 Blocking League



Dates: July 27 to September 14 (Saturdays)



7-on-7 blocking league



For information on how to register, visit the website at http://flagfootballlosangeles.com.



