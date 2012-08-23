New Laser Sights for S&W M&P Shield and GEN4 GLOCK 17, 22, 26, & 27 Pistols by LASERMAX Now Available

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- Lasersightpro is pleased to announced the arrival of the highly anticipated Centerfire Laser sight for the Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm & 40SW. Lasermax's Centerfire laser sight, introduced early this year, has been a huge hit for the Ruger LCP and LC9 models.



The shield laser sight adds little profile to the pistol by clamping around the hand gun's trigger guard, and fitting snug under the barrel. By positioning the red laser beam just under the gun's bore, the highest accuracy is achieved and the gun holder's finger will not block the beam. The laser sight can be turned on and off from the right or left side and is located where there index finger naturally is positioned by the shooter in the "ready position".



Weighing just 0.7 oz, the Centerfire adds unnoticeable weight to the pistol. The laser comes factory aligned at 10 yards, but is fully adjustable for windage and elevation. The Red laser light has over 4 hours of run time with the 1/3 N Lithium battery and has the highest allowed output of 5mw, 650nm. The Lasermax Center fire laser sights all come with a 1 year warranty.



Also on Lasermax's line up of new products include their Internal Guide Rod Laser Sights for the new Glock 17, 22, 26 and 27 Gen4 Pistols. The internal guide rod lasers by lasermax are the only internal laser sights on the market. Used by SWAT, special forces, federal agencies, presidential security services, and many other armed professionals, the guide rod laser is a solid and reliable choice.



This glock laser sight has gone through more tests than any other laser to ensure quality reliability, including Lasermax's own extreme live fire (20,000 rounds and up); five-story drops to concrete; crushing by 20-ton vehicles; freezing in blocks of ice; roasting in flames and in explosions. Other tests include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security blowing-sand test, U.S. Navy and Marine Corps salt-water corrosion test, Extreme high-temperature (120? F.) and low-temperature (-15? F.) tests, U.S. Navy SEALS test, submersion to 66 feet in salt water for two hours, U.S. military and National Institute of Justice (NIJ) live-fire test, Department of Justice and NIJ six-foot drops to concrete from various angles in the gun.



The Guide Rod Laser maintains its center-of-mass accuracy at 20 yards, even after a battery change. It is activated on either the right or left side. The Red Laser is a pulsating beam, which scientific studies have shown that the human eye's detect pulsating objects more quickly than constant-on objects. These lasers install in minutes without the need of a gunsmith. Simply field-strip the gun as if cleaning, then replace the factory guide rod and take down lever with Lasermax's Guide Rod Laser sighting system. Because the laser sight doesn't change the gun's dimensions, the pistol will still fit into any standard holster.



Now is the best time to pick up an Internal laser with Lasermax's limited time $60 Rebate. Purchase your laser sight from a dealer like Laser Sight Pro at a discounted price, then get cash back from Lasermax with the manufacturer's rebate. The Rebate not only available for the new Gen 4 Guide Rod Lasers, but for their large line-up of other internal sites that fit 1911, Beretta, S&W, Sig Sauer, Taurus, Springfield, and other Glock pistol models.



About Laser Sight Pro

Laser Sight Pro specializes in finding laser sights for their customers' pistols, revolvers, rifles, and handguns. With easy to use fitting charts, gun owners can easily find a laser to fit their firearm. Get lasers and other gun accessories, including holsters that fit pistols with laser sights attached, at http://www.lasersightpro.com.