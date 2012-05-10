New Latitude Brings Australian Career Opportunities to Houston for Skills Australia Needs Event

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- As many countries experience economic slowdown and recession, Australia stands out as a beacon of success and growth. With a booming mining industry and exceedingly low levels of unemployment, skilled workers from all over the globe look eagerly towards Australian shores, keen to discover ways in which they can take part in the Australian success story.



For those who work in roles connected to energy, mining and oil and gas, opportunities for lucrative employment abound in the land down under. Recruitment specialists New Latitude are on their way to Houston for the ‘Skills Australia Needs’ event, and they’re making sure it’s easier than ever before to gain rewarding employment in one of the world’s most successful modern economies.



Scheduled for May 19th and 20th at one of Houston’s preeminent hotels, the Skills Australia Needs event will highlight the significant number of roles available for skilled employees with a wide variety of successful Australian employers. Typically focusing on vacancies available within construction and engineering roles within the mining and energy sectors, Skills Australia Needs will provide thousands of American’s with access to information on secure employment opportunities within growing Australian industries. For those watching their career opportunities in America dwindle and wane, this is perhaps the opportunity needed by many looking to carve out a new, successful profession in a thriving nation.



New Latitude are a leader in sourcing skilled employees for vacancies within a large cross-section of professional and trade roles within both Western Australia and Victoria. Ready to speak with job-ready candidates face-to-face at the upcoming Houston event, New Latitude staff are keen to demonstrate the impressive prospects on offer for the many American’s who possess skills currently in high demand down under. While other economies slow, Australia is still booming and is desperate for workers. Thankfully, the expert team at New Latitude is extremely well-placed to help work-ready American’s everywhere fulfil this demand.



So for all those hard-working American’s looking to receive the utmost reward for their efforts, a lucrative career in sunny Australia beckons. With the expert team at New Latitude ready, willing and able to make this dream a reality, all it takes is attendance at the upcoming Houston event to discover a potentially new future. And in Australia, unlike some places, the future is bright.



About New Latitude

New Latitude is a specialist talent acquisition consultancy focusing presently on the mining, energy and oil & gas sectors. Attending the upcoming ‘Skills Australia Needs’ event in Houston, New Latitude is seeking skilled employees to work across a number of professional and trade roles in these sectors. As Australia’s mining sector booms, severe staffing shortfalls provide amazing opportunities to suitably skilled and motivated overseas applicants. For more information, visit http://www.newlatitude.com.au