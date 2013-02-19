New Launch from Extreme Photo Booths Creates New Craze in Photo Booths

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- What’s the hottest new craze in photo booths? It’s the Video Photo Booth!



Extreme Video Photo Booths has introduced the video photo booth. Extreme Photo Booths has incorporated video booths into their photo booths. Extreme Photo Booths clients can now choose a photo booth, a video booth or both. The technology allows Extreme Video Photo Booths to customize the photo booth for each client’s request.



Extreme Photo Booths has made it simple to use. With the touch of a button, your guests can take four photos for their photo booth memento and then record a short video message for their host or hostess. The video done in the booth is a private setting and your guests can record their personalized, heartfelt message.



Thomas F. Rzaca, the owner stated “This is the most personalized memento. The guests get to express their gratitude and well wishes. And the host or hostess can view the personal messages over and over again. The video is Extreme!”



Video Photo Booths has the option available for the host or hostess to leave a brief message for each of their guests. So as guests go into the photo booth and get ready to take their pictures, they are treated to a short, heartfelt message from their host or hostess.



Of course, the host or hostess can choose just to do a video photo booth also. The guests go in and do a short video. It can be a personal message to the host or hostess or it can be a fun interactive video. But either way, the guests have a blast! The guests even get to see themselves as they record their video. And it’s all done with a touch of a button!



At the end of the event, Extreme then compiles all of the personal messages onto a DVD for the host or hostess. And all of the magical moments are captured for a permanent personalized moment.



Mr. Rzaca stated “I’m always amazed at the look on the host or hostess face when we present the DVD. They are just so thrilled and excited. They can’t wait to see all the fun. And the best part is they will be able to relive the experience over and over again.”



Another great feature of the video photo booth is the ability and ease to email and upload the videos. Now guests can get their photos printed and also email their photos and video messages to themselves or to their friends. They can also immediately upload their pictures or videos to Facebook. So anyone not able to attend the event, can still enjoy all the fun.



Mr. Rzaca stated “In a world where everyone is connected, it’s great to be able to offer the fun immediately on our social media outlets.”



About Extreme Photo Booths

