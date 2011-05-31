New launch of Statewide Delaware Real Estate Website Raising the Eyebrows of Aspiring Delaware Home Owners

Kent, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2011 -- Answering the need for a consolidated list of the most sought after homes in the Delaware real estate market, Jim Kelly and his team of realtors are announcing the release of their brand new Delaware real estate website, bestdelawarehomes.com



For aspiring home owners, finding reputable sources that provide quality Delaware properties for sale is a daunting task. In the real estate market, it seems that most websites offer either few choices, or try to lure potential customers to contact them by withholding information such as price and important listing details.



Best Delaware Homes was created to give aspiring home owners a one stop resource for thousands of listings at any given time. The website has a constantly updated pool of available homes and the listings give important information including price, location, property types, home sizes, and sometimes even virtual tours.



So far the website has received rave reviews from the Delaware real estate community. Whether a client is looking in Sussex Co Delaware (Southern Delaware), Kent Co Delaware (Central Delaware), or New Castle Co Delaware (Northern Delaware) the website has everything a buyer could want to find a suitable location for their needs.



Perhaps the most distinguishable quality of the website is that it allows viewers to search for specific locations with the help of Google maps. When a shopper first hits the website they have 3 maps to choose from, each one pertaining to a specific geographical location in Delaware. When they click on a map it then shows them all the locations that have available properties via thumb tacks listed on the map itself. They can then click on the thumb tacks to be shown how many listings are available for a given location. Some of the most sought after Delaware real estate locations are listed such as Rehoboth beach real estate, Lewes real estate, Wilmington real estate and Newark real estate.



Jim Kelly and his team of certified real estate professionals have properties in either busy communities or quaint locations, and with the wide range of available homes on the website, virtually any taste or budget can be accommodated. To learn more about Jim Kelly and the thousands of listings his team has put together, please visit: http://www.bestdelawarehomes.com/