New Lawn Game Officially Licensed with NFL Players Association

Savannah, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- There is more to tailgating at a game than simply food. Often times, a game of some sort breaks out and fans of all ages want to participate. Enter Krazy Coasters, a new game from the same people who brought the Whoodie at www.whoodie.com.



“We designed Krazy Coasters to be played in any location: as a backyard game, a tailgating game, a pub or bar and anywhere people gather for a good time,” said Liz House of Krazycoasters.com.



Because the game is small and compact, it works equally well indoors and outdoors. Play Krazy Coasters outside and if the weather turns ill; take it inside to continue the good times.



The game is deceptively simple. Players throw coaster sized discs into slots from a pre-determined distance. The player with the most points wins.



Currently, the game has the backing of the NFL Players Association, so you can play with all of your favorite NFL stars from Aaron Rodgers to Eli Manning and everyone in between. Each player’s autograph is prominently displayed next to a caricature sketch of the star player.



“We are in the process of licensing with the National Basketball Association. Once the deal is set, your favorite NBA stars like Kobe Bryant and Lebron James will be featured on the playing surface,” House continued.



Compact and easily assembled, Krazy Coasters can be taken down and packed away to make a great camping game and any time a quick pick up game is necessary to get party guests enlivened and excited.



“We have already had stories of league play beginning out of average pickup games, so the opportunities are limitless for Krazy Coasters,” House added.



For additional information, to see examples of the licensed NFL players or to order a game set, visit www.krazycoasters.com



