New Leaf Plastic Surgery Announces Its New Fort Worth, Texas Offices

Keller, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- New Leaf Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery relocates its offices to Fort Worth, TX.



Fort Worth, TX May 2, 2013



Dr. Candis Lovelace, MD, FACS and her staff have relocated their offices from Decatur, TX to 4400 Heritage Trace Parkway, Suite 200 in Fort Worth Texas.



The move will enable New Leaf Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery to offer its patients a more convenient and comfortable setting as well as enhance its medical offering to include the latest in “in-office” treatments.



Dr. Lovelace said, “Having grown up here in the North Texas area, I am excited to be able to return home to practice. My love for plastic surgery and the difference that it can make in people’s lives is what gives me the greatest joy in what I do, and I am extremely happy to be doing what I love at home in Fort Worth.”



About Dr. Candis Lovelace

As a Diplomat of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Lovelace brings a female perspective with expertise in breast, body and cosmetic surgery procedures. New Leaf Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery also offers the latest in non-invasive procedures such as laser treatments, facials/masks, skin care products, medical grade chemical peels, microdermabrasion, waxing and more.



Conveniently located in Fort Worth, Texas just off of Heritage Trace Parkway, New Leaf conveniently serves Keller, Southlake, Grapevine, Lantana and the surrounding areas.



For more information, please visit http://www.newleafplasticsurgery.com



Phone: 817-380-1087

Fax: 817-380-1088



Address:

4400 Heritage Trace Parkway

Suite 200

Fort Worth TX 76244