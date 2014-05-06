New Learning Management System Enhances eMaint X3 CMMS Customer Experience

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- eMaint is pleased to announce that they are enhancing their CMMS customer experience with their latest fully-interactive learning management system, eMaint University (eU). This new fully-interactive learning management system enables users to take assigned courses, self-paced training and certification upon completion of eU. With the addition of the new enhanced training and certification features, eMaint strengthens its commitment to customer success.



New eU subscribers can participate in a host of self-paced training courses, led by eMaint specialists. The training sessions and seminars featured in eU are designed to complement users’ X3 experience, while enhancing their maintenance and reliability knowledge. Users can feel free to access the web-based training sessions any time of day, via smartphone, PC, Mac, or Tablet. Clients can train whenever and however they prefer.



“Studies have shown that a common reason for CMMS implementation failure is a lack of training and system adoption. The new eMaint University has been created to counteract this,” said eMaint CEO and President, Brian Samelson. “Our main focus continues to be our customers and helping them derive the maximum ongoing value from their CMMS investment. We believe the new training and certification functionality, combined with the industry best practices resources available within eU, will be a tremendous benefit for our eMaint X3 subscribers.”



The updated features within eU enable eMaint X3 CMMS users to track where they are in the training process and allow them to become certified at the completion of the courses assigned to them. Additionally, system administrators can assign out training courses to each user and access employee status reports to see where they fall in the training and certification process.



About eMaint Enterprises, LLC

eMaint, a global leader in on-demand CMMS solutions, has been providing maintenance management software solutions since 1986 and was one of the first CMMS providers to develop a completely web-based “Software as a Service” (SaaS) model for more rapid implementation at a lower total cost of ownership.



eMaint helps more than 18,000 global customers across multiple industries achieve operational excellence. Its multi-lingual teams provide knowledgeable, personalized service and product support in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.



For more information on eMaint products and services, please visit the eMaint English site at www.emaint.com, the EMEA site at www.emaint.eu, eMaint.co.uk, the Spanish site at www.emaint.com.mx or the Portuguese site at www.emanut.com.br.