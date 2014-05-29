New Leawo Blu-Ray Ripper Got Improved AACS Disc Decrypting Performance and Program Stability

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- For better and more successful Blu-ray ripping and converting, Leawo officially enhanced Blu-ray Ripper by adopting the latest AACS disc decrypting technology, which greatly improved the disc decrypting performance for smooth and successful Blu-ray to video conversions.



AACS, short for the Advanced Access Content System, is a standard for content distribution and digital rights management, intended to restrict access to and copying of the post-DVD generation of optical discs, adopted as the access restriction scheme for HD DVD and Blu-ray Disc (BD). It uses cryptography to control and restrict the use of digital media. It encrypts content under one or more title keys using the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES). Title keys are decrypted using a combination of a media key (encoded in a Media Key Block) and the Volume ID of the media (e.g., a physical serial number embedded on a pre-recorded disc). Some AACS encrypted Blu-ray discs need decryption before being converted to videos or backed up onto computer hard drive. Leawo Blu-ray Ripper is a professional Blu-ray ripping and converting software app that comes with AACS decryption technology.



Leawo Blu-ray Ripper offers effective solution for movie fans to decrypt and convert Blu-ray/DVD discs, no matter the discs are encrypted or not. It could decrypt Blu-ray discs with AACS, BD+ and the latest MKB protections and CSS-DVD discs. Most Blu-ray and DVD discs in the market could be processed and converted to videos in desired formats. In the upgrade to V4.5.0.0, Leawo further improved the Blu-ray disc decrypting performance by adopting the latest disc decrypting technology so as to improve AACS protected Blu-ray disc decrypting ability and program stability while decrypting. With the improvements in disc decrypting, Leawo Blu-ray Ripper gets even faster Blu-ray converting, saving more time and energy.



“Some customers fed back that some of their AACS protected Blu-ray discs are not successfully decrypted, or only partially decrypted, which resulted in unsuccessful and incomplete conversion of Blu-ray content. Thus our tech support team planted in the latest disc decrypting technology into this program in the upgrade, hoping this would be helpful,” said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software.



Price & Availability

Leawo Blu-ray Ripper includes both trial and paid versions. The trial version could only decrypt and then convert the first 5-minut content of source Blu-ray movies, while the paid version has no limitation. Both versions could be downloaded via http://www.leawo.org/downloads/blu-ray-ripper.html .



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo Blu-ray Ripper is a professional Blu-ray decrypting, ripping and converting software app that could decrypt, rip and convert Blu-ray and DVD movies to video/audio in various formats for multiple players and devices. For details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/blu-ray-ripper/.