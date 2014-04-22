New Leawo iPhone Transfer Software for Mac Enables Users to Share Apps Between iOS Devices

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Leawo Software Co., Ltd., a professional software developing company which devotes itself to the multimedia conversions, Blu-ray/DVD playback and conversions, data transfers and recoveries of iOS devices, recently released a piece of iPhone transfer software for Mac users. Users are able to share apps between two iOS devices without the sync of iTunes.



Leawo Software has been the leader in the field of data transfers and recoveries of iOS devices for years, and the company has released Leawo iTransfer, Leawo iOS Data Recovery and so on to help users to manage the files of their iPhone, iPad and iPod. Many iOS devices users with Mac computers are in need of a piece of iPhone transfer software to make their data transfers easy to be done, so Leawo Software developed Leawo iTransfer for Mac to help all the Mac users.



Leawo iTransfer for Mac is a piece of multifunctional iPhone transfer software that enables users to transfer files among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs. This software enables users to transfer apps, music, movies, TV shows, ringtones, ebooks, photos and Camera Roll without the sync of iTunes, and it runs fast and stable even when users are transferring large files. One of the unique characters of this software is that it helps users to transfer the configuration documents inside the app during the transfer, so that the users won’t lose any files when they transfer apps from one iOS device to another. The app transfer with Leawo iTransfer for Mac is just a piece of cake, and the users will find it is really easy.



This iPhone transfer software for Mac users also enables users to transfer IPA files without the sync of iTunes. The users may have downloaded some IPA files from the Internet to their Mac computers for backup, if the apps in their iPhones are lost, they are able to transfer the IPA files to their iPhones with the help of Leawo iTransfer, and the users don’t have to worry about the data loss of their iPhones as they don’t need to launch iTunes. If the users want to transfer apps among iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, or transfer IPA files to their iDevices, they can rely on this iPhone transfer software. Anyone interested please refer to the official website of Leawo iTransfer for Mac: http://www.leawo.org/itransfer-mac/



Links

Product Link: http://www.leawo.org/itransfer-mac/

Company Link: http://www.leawo.org



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.