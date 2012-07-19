New Lexus ES350 Arrives at Keyes Lexus in Late July 2012

Van Nuys, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- For many people, their car is their calling card. It is a symbol of their lifestyle and taste. Featuring luxury and quality, Lexus continues to be the top brand choice in automobiles for a large number of drivers. And the all-new Lexus 2013 ES350 raises the bar in mid-size luxury sedans.



The new redesigned Lexus 2013 ES350 features a wide range of upgrades, from its progressive profile, new spindle grille and host of safety features to its sleek interior design, driver-focused cockpit and selection of multimedia.



Serving clients throughout the Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Van Nuys, California areas, Keyes Lexus will feature the new Lexus 2013 ES350 beginning in late July 2012. As the largest Lexus dealership in the San Fernando Valley and one of the top dealerships in the entire nation, Keyes Lexus offers an extensive selection of new and used Lexus cars, SUVs and hybrids.



Enamul Islam, Director of Keyes Lexus, says he is thrilled to begin offering the new Lexus 2013 ES350, which features an increased wheelbase, enhanced interior space and improved steering and suspension.



According to Enamul, “The new Lexus 2013 ES350 offers the signature Lexus style and quality performance customers have come to appreciate. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Lexus and encourage people to come experience all of the upgrades and advantages the new Lexus 2013 ES350 has to offer.”



Powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine with Dual VVT-i and a six-speed automatic Electronically Controlled Transmission with intelligence, the ES350 offers improved performance, fuel efficiency and smooth transitions. Adding to its efficiency, the ES350’s Drive Mode Select function allows drivers to select ECO, Normal or SPORT modes depending on their performance desires.



The ES350 also includes a host of safety features, including a class-leading 10 airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, a land departure alert, parking assist monitoring, vehicle stability controls and traction controls.



Customers can learn more about the new ES350 by visiting the Keyes Lexus site, http://www.keyeslexus.com, or can stop by their world-class showroom for a test drive at the end of July.



About Keyes Lexus

In business since 1989, Keyes Lexus is one of the original Lexus dealerships.



