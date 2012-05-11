New Lexus GS 350 Offers Bold Body Style, Award Winning Safety Features

Van Nuys, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- When people think of the Lexus brand of cars and SUVs, they typically equate them with luxury, beauty, safety and reliability. All of the company’s vehicles feature a host of unbeatable upgrades and options, as well as an extensive line of unsurpassed sleek body styles, making them one of the most highly coveted automobile brands on the market. And the all-new 2013 Lexus GS 350 fulfills all of these standards and more.



The new Lexus GS is already receiving rave reviews for its completely re-engineered, bolder body style, top-notch navigation and communications interface and its wide range of safety features.



In fact, the redesigned Lexus GS recently earned the Top Safety Pick designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This means it received the top “good” ratings in frontal offset, side impact, rear and rollover crash tests.



According to Enamul Islam, Director of Keyes Lexus, “The all-new GS was engineered from the ground up to provide performance and handling that invigorates, next-generation technology that empowers you to do more and unforgettable styling inside and out. From this car forward, Lexus will never be the same.”



Keyes Lexus is one of the top dealerships in the nation and is proud to feature the new Lexus GS 350. Serving the Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Van Nuys areas, Keyes Lexus offers both new and used Lexus cars, SUVs and hybrids and provides unparalleled customer service. Customers can peruse the company’s large selection of top quality Lexus vehicles, as well as the new GS 350 by visiting their site, http://www.keyeslexus.com, or by stopping by their world-class showroom to experience the thrill of luxury first-hand.



With its class-leading 10-airbag system and it whiplash injury lessening front seats, it is no wonder the IIHS awarded the GS 350 with top safety ratings.



In addition the car’s outstanding safety features, the 2013 GS 350 comes equipped with a 306 horsepower V6 engine, leather-trimmed seats, push-button start, moonroof, rearview camera, keyless entry, 12-speaker audio system, 10 air bags and 10-way power-adjustable front seats.



For those drivers interested in upgrading to the F Sport package, they can enjoy a 16-way sport driver seat and numerous race-inspired details, including aluminum sport pedals, a shift knob and an F Sport-badged steering wheel trimmed in perforated leather, and much more.



About Keyes Lexus

In business since 1989, Keyes Lexus is one of the original Lexus dealerships. Serving clients throughout the Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Van Nuys, California areas, Keyes Lexus is the largest Lexus dealership in the San Fernando Valley and one of the top dealerships in the entire nation. The company offers a wide selection of new and used Lexus cars, SUVs and hybrids and features unparalleled customer service. For more information about the new 2013 Lexus GS 350 or the wide selection of new and pre-owned Lexus vehicles available from Keyes Lexus, visit http://www.keyeslexus.com or call 818 379-4000.



