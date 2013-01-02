New Life Apostolic Church of Naples Florida Celebrates the Multi-Cultural Community

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Celebrating the multi-cultural, Christian community seen within Golden Gate, New Life Apostolic Church will be hosting its annual “Taste of the Nations” service. This service will be held Sunday, January 27th ,2013 at 11am. This event will take place at Golden Gate Community Center- 4701 Golden Gate Parkway Naples, FL 34116.



This time of celebration will include gospel singing and music represented in three different languages (English, Spanish and Creole).In addition, an inspirational, Christian sermon will be given and translated for all in attendance. Immediately following there will be a free, large dinner with food representing all cultures within our community.



Last years “Taste of the Nations” service was very well attended, bringing hundreds of people to this time of celebration. There were over 10 different nationalities represented last year.



New Life Apostolic Church is a growing, multi-cultural, Spirit-filled church that meets every Sunday and Wednesday in Golden Gate Community Center. Rev. Paul L. Getter is the founding and Lead Pastor of New Life. For more information please call- 239-643-5433 or visit www.NewLifeGG.com.



