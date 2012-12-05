New LIFE Gallery Added to Photo Salon Website

West Nyack, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Photo Salon, the world’s largest fine photography store, has just opened the new LIFE gallery on their website. The new gallery features a variety of iconic photos and a selection of hand-picked fine photography framed prints.



The new LIFE gallery features limited edition prints signed by the photographers. These signed prints include images from well-known photographers such as Alfred Eisenstaedt, John Loengard, and Margaret Bourke-White. The pictures themselves are classic photos of celebrities, iconic sports stars, and images of New York City. Click on the link for information on Marilyn Monroe framed art. The Gallery prints, printed using the original negatives stored in the LIFE Picture Collection archive, are available in a variety of sizes and are perfect for the home or office. These are modern prints and investment grade.



Photo Salon offers a wide selection of other photography prints in many different categories as well. This includes black and white photos, nature photos, landscapes, seasonal photos, iconic celebrities and sports stars and historical prints. Click on the link for additional information on black and white framed art. Many of the prints from the galleries are similar to LIFE Magazine photos, which isn’t surprising considering that the founder and creator of PhotoSalon, Andy Blau, was the president of LIFE Magazine for 12 years. The pictures mainly focus on well-known scenes and people from around the world, as well as throughout history. Though some pictures are not as familiar as others, they are all masterfully photographed and would make an elegant and stylish addition to any room. The gallery prints can be framed and matted before being shipped, and the frames come in five different colors. Click on the link for affordable framed art. Only the highest quality mat is used to prevent the photo from fading or wearing down.



About Photo Salon

Photo Salon is an e-commerce business, but the home office is located in West Nyack, New York. Though the business is still in the early stages, they already have the largest selection of online fine photo prints in the world. Photo Salon was created and founded by Andy Blau, who was the president of Life Magazine for 12 years and was an Executive with Time Inc. for 26 years. For further information please visit, photosalon.com.