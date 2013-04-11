New Life Insurance Site Simplifies Customer Search with Free Directory, Top 10 Lists and Other Features

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Admit it – nobody likes to do the research when it comes to looking for a good insurance company. Many people are left less-than-confident about their decisions on life and health insurance. The facts and figures are a bore, and most companies seem to offer similar services.



Yet, with nearly half a million insurance agents in the United States, a new website, A2Z Term Life, is hoping to help you find the best plan to protect your family.



A2ZTermLife.com launched in 2013, with thousands of viewers looking at the site’s easy-to-access database – and it’s all for free.



Insurance Agent Database



Consumers can search more than 70,000 life insurance agents and companies in its directory – one of its most popular features. The site is able to help give customers piece of mind, with information about each agent, including their address, telephone number, e-mail and website. It’s also able to give customers that agent’s insurance identification number, license type, when it was issued and when it will expire.



Insurance Calculator



Every living person is unique, and so is life insurance. The site’s easy-to-use life insurance calculator will analyze your input and come up with a figure that makes some sense. You will still need to factor these things into any future decision. By entering your age, weight, medical conditions, family’s history, annual income, family’s projected living expenses and current debt, you’ll be able to tell what insurance plan is best for you.



Simplifying Policies



Because there are dozens of insurance companies out there, sometimes it’s tough getting a straight-up answer on even the most basic questions. A2Z Term Life breaks down the best insurance deals and helps define what the insurance is for, and what you need to do to maximize on your investment.



According a survey released in Aetna, an insurance giant in the United States, more than half of privately insured adults were confused by their health plan. About 32 percent of people had trouble understanding the total cost of their health insurance plan, while 30 percent didn’t understand the difference between PPOs and HMOs. Another 26 percent weren’t even sure which provider was within their plan’s health “network.”



Top 10 Lists



The site’s Top 10 lists the best and worst insurances for health, life, final expenses and several other categories. Each page, then, is able to guide readers through a breakdown of what each company policy covers, premium fees and other perks that come along the way. For many, it’s nice to have a good side-by-side comparison of each company, what you need and what to expect from them.



