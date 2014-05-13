New LifeLock Promo Code Report Helps People Be Safer for Less

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- ID Theft Promo Code have released the LifeLock promo code, REPORT, for those seeking additional security in lieu of the plethora of headline news stories about Heartbleed, Target’s private data loss and countless other online infringements. LifeLock packages allow everyone to take control of their data privacy and counteract attempts to defraud their accounts. By entering the promotion code ‘REPORT’ when buying any LifeLock package, individuals are entitled to 10% off their order and a 30 day free trial to try out the difference it can make.



The code is valid for either the LifeLock basic or LifeLock Ultimate service. The Ultimate service monitors selected bank accounts to detect any takeover fraud, as well as savings, checking and credit alerts plus public records checking. This is all in addition to the standard services they provide to help people know and take immediate action if their financial and personal details are being used against them.



The promo code has been released by ID Theft Promo Code as part of a suite of promotion codes including discounts on other major products including Identity Force, Identity Guard and Trusted ID, which all offer similar services. ID Theft Promo Code has made it their mission to provide budget friendly options on top of the range protection.



A spokesperson for ID Theft Promo Code explained, “It is more important than ever that individuals take immediate action to protect themselves and their important financial data. With so many websites storing credit card information, this information is now only as safe as an individual’s weakest password. Hacking into even one account can help those taking advantage of Heartbleed and other exploits reveal everything about a person’s financial data, in order to hijack accounts and make illegal transactions. It is imperative than individuals use LifeLock or another identity theft protection service to make sure they are the first to know should anyone attempt to defraud them, enabling them to take immediate action.”



About ID Theft Promo Code

ID Theft Promo Code is a website dedicated to finding the best money off vouchers, discount codes and promotional offers on ID security, protection and incident handling software and subscription packages. The website is regularly updated and all coupons are tested for authenticity and up-time. For more information please visit: http://idtheftpromocode.com/