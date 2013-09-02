New LightScribe Software Site Offers Useful Help, Advice & Tips Mastering LightScribe Labeling

Colchester, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LightScribe Software, a one-stop-shop for all LightScribe help and advice from somebody who has been using the technology for over 7 years, has announced the official launch of their newly created website, http://lightscribesoftware.org.



According to CEO Steve Nelson, the newly established website aim is to provide free and premium LightScribe software programs, help, and advice on getting the most from LightScribe labeling.



“Our premium software package is the only complete LightScribe solution available today,” notes Nelson. The LightScribeSoftware.org is the result of his desire to make permanently available the software they have come to rely on, as well as, all the other free labeling software much loved by people when they start using LightScribe to create DVD and CD labels.



In addition to making the software available through the site, Nelson says the inclusion of the support area is where he shares what he has learned about LightScribe, and more importantly, how people can learn how to overcome the many problems encountered, especially when installing LightScribe for the first time.



Aimed at people who need help with LightScribe and, or need the software to make their LightScribe experience better, Nelson says LightScribe Software online resource center will enable them to create any design of LightScribe label they want.



“Even if they don’t need the LightScribe software, we are there to help them with any LightScribe problem or question they have,” adds Nelson.



Elated at the existence of a truly independent place to get professional LightScribe assistance, Nelson says persons no longer will have the need to searching the web and trolling through forums to get the help they need to create fantastic LightScribe labels that will amaze your friends and family.



According to the LightScribe source, they have been independently helping LightScribe users worldwide for over seven years without a centralized online resource centre. Over that period of time, more than 10,000 people have used the LightScribe software to make using LightScribe easier.



“I have personally used LightScribe on Windows, XP, Vista and 7 (32 and 64 Bit), and an increasing number of my customers have been using it on Win 8 (32 and 64 Bit),” says Nelson.



For further information, please visit the following website: http://lightscribesoftware.org



About LightScribe

This newly established website aim is to provide free and premium LightScribe software programs, help, and advice on getting the most from LightScribe labeling.



MEDIA CONTACT:

LightScribe Software

Steve Nelson, CEO, (44)7858 579 729

Colchester, CO4 5DN, United Kingdom

media@lightscribesoftware.org

http://lightscribesoftware.org