New Listing from the Simmonds Team - 11 Shady Lane Jupiter

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The Simmonds Team, a prominent realty group specializing in Jupiter FL Real Estate, has recently listed a new property for sale – a single-family home located on 11 Shady Lane Jupiter, within a high-end residential area.



The residence is situated on a spacious lot and encompasses over 2,600 square feet of living space, which includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and one half-bathroom. Built in 1985, the home remains in pristine condition and has been well-maintained. Its innovative split floor plan promotes space and natural lighting and includes a separate living room, vaulted ceilings, and a separate dining room that could be used for other purposes (such as office or recreational area).



Among the home’s varied array of features and amenities are a great room with a wood-burning fireplace and eat-in dining area; large bedrooms, two of which include large walk-in closets; direct access to the pool area through almost every room via sliding doors; and newly-installed dual air-conditioning systems. The property’s large lot includes an outdoor grill and sink, and lush professional landscaping.



11 Shady Lane’s location is another significant benefit, as it is situated in the heart of the prestigious Tequesta area, which is well-known for its safety, family-friendliness, and wide selection of leisurely and recreational amenities (including its well-regarded country club). Residents enjoy privileged access to a variety of shops, restaurants, schools, and other attractions.



As a result of these characteristics, the property has been listed from $399,000, making it one of the most valuable currently on the market. The Simmonds Team, led by married couple John and Amy Simmonds, regularly lists such high-end properties well in advance of other real estate groups. As a result, it has become one of the region’s top producing realtors.