New Listing Notification Just One of the Many IDX Tools Advancing Online Real Estate Search for Dara Friedlander

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- IDX, Inc. is pleased to welcome Dara Friedlander of RE/MAX Commonwealth to the growing network of real estate professionals dedicated to serving their clients and their realty needs by creating a helpful and easy-to-use property search online. Among the many features her IDX solution supplies to Friedlander, she is able to sync her website seamlessly with Central Virginia Regional MLS (CVRMLS) listings, in an effort to give her clients a concise place to search through thousands of properties at a time. Never before has such an innovative IDX enabled website been so accessible and simple to use.



Regardless of which of the five search functions clients of Friedlander utilize for their online search, they will be pleased with the results. The comprehensive CMLS listings displayed on the website she hosts make finding a home in and around Mechanicsville, Virginia a simple task. Potential buyers can rest assured that by searching for homes on the IDX enabled website Robinson maintains, they are experiencing the best and most thorough online property search around.



Friedlander has long been dedicated to finding her clients the best home for their budgets and needs, and now her website is another tool to help speed that process up. The quick and easy-to-use IDX search tools are also quick and easy to manage. She can CSS and global wrappers, create RSS and XML syndication codes and specify the search functions of her website all in only a few minutes. She can even utilize the IDX application for iPhone, further simplifying her professional website.



About Julie Robinson

Dara Friedlander is a real estate agent with RE/MAX Commonwealth of Mechanicsville, Virginia.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .