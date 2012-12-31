New Lithium Battery Retainer Strap with Low Cost

Farmingdale, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- MPD newest edition to the retainer family is a narrow profile version, P/N BC-2003 for 20 mm diameter batteries. Offering a much narrower width than other competing designs and weighting just 0.48 grams is just the beginning of its benefits. The very low cost of the BC-2003 retainer make it particularly suitable for consumer products, single-use devices, RFID other price sensitive applications.



The Lithium battery retainer is made of nickel-plated phosphor bronze. Offering dual pressure contacts with low electrical resistance that are optimized to keep a tight connection with the battery. Shock and vibration resistant with trouble free use in most electronic applications. The battery is easily changed without tools or instructions due to the intuitive design and shape.



Typical lithium coin cells used in the BC-2003 retainer include the ever popular BR2032 and CR2032 batteries. Rechargeable types included ML2032, VL2032 and LIR2032 batteries. The BC-2003 also accepts other types of batteries with a height of 2.5 to 3.2 mm. CR2032 lithium batteries typically have a capacity of 220 mAh with a weight of approximately 3.0 grams.



The product family features over 25 variations accepting cells from just 4 mm diameter (ML414) and up to 24 mm diameter (CR2450).



Priced at $0.16 each when ordered in lots of 10,000 pieces and volume discounts are available. Delivery is normally from distributor stock or after a short waiting period.



About MPD

Memory Protection Devices, Inc. (MPD) is an ISO 9001 certified global manufacturer of battery holders, battery contacts, auto plugs, auto sockets, fuse holders, DC jacks, DC plugs, and other electronic components and devices. Our parts are manufactured to rigorous standards in factories located around the world, which meet not only our quality requirements, but our social ones as well.



Media/Sales Contact

Contact Person: Thomas Blaha

Company: Memory Protection Devices, Inc.

Telephone: (001) 631-249-0001

Website URL: http://batteryholders.com/

Contact Email: Sales@MemoryProtectionDevices.com



For the original version on IndustrialPR visit: http://www.industrialpr.net/news/classified.php?listing=9249



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net