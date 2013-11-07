New Liverpool Student Property Development "the Edge" Announced

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- For the past two years, Liverpool has experienced exceptionally high demand for student properties. A quick look at the figures will easily explain why. The number of full time students at the university exceeds 55,000. The number of available beds, on the other hand, is just around 15,000.



Naturally, a market with such a big gap between demand and supply has drawn interest from investors. Recently, a number of new development projects have been launched. The latest, and one of the most exciting, is The Edge, due for completion by 2015.



The Edge has already seen an impressive number of sales since officially launching on Monday 28th October. The attraction comes from the generous returns on offer. The project attracts investors wishing to purchase student investment property in Liverpool, with a substantial 6% return during the construction phase (albeit only for the first 60 units sold), followed by returns of 8% for a further five years.



When completed, the development will contain 230 rooms in total. These will all be furnished to a high standard, and will be a mixture of standard accommodation and deluxe ensuite rooms. These will be arranged into small clusters, which will have shared communal facilities. According to the Knight Frank Student Report, this is a popular approach which is becoming more and more commonplace.



The project's viability as an investment is also boosted by the fact it has a near-perfect location which is sure to make it highly attractive to students. It is separated from the main University of Liverpool campus by a walk of just three minutes or less. Liverpool John Moores University is barely further away, with an estimated journey of just 4-5 minutes by foot. The fact that two similar, completed projects now boast 100% occupancy also bodes well for The Edge.



About Pure Student Property

Pure Student Property are property investment specialists, helping both domestic and overseas investors to find student investment opportunities in the UK. With a large portfolio of properties in all major towns and cities in the UK, Pure Student Property have investment properties to suit different budgets and types of investor.



For Media Contact:

Contact Name: Mark Burns

Company Name: Pure Student Property

Email: enquiries@purestudentproperty.com

Website Address: http://www.purestudentproperty.com