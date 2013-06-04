New Local Salon Specializes in Ethnic & Children's Hair

Watertown, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Officially opened for business in June of 2012 Shades N Sync Salon is the go-to spot in Watertown and Fort Drum, New York for ethnic hair styling. “With the new storefront salon and the launch of our new website we feel right in the swing of things to come.” said owner, Toya Javarone. “We’re happy to offer everything from the convenience of making an appointment online or via a mobile phone to exceptional hair styling for people of all ages and walks of life. We’re a full service hair salon specializing in ethnic and children’s hair.”



A native of Negril, Jamaica, Mrs. Javarone has a deep understanding of the intricacies of caring for and styling ethnic hair. “I began my career spending a lot of time in Jamaican Salons and working at a resort in Jamaica. That’s where I learned the basis of my craft. That’s also where I met my husband and four years ago I followed him to the states.” added Mrs. Javarone. “It’s been quite a journey but I’m so excited to have my own business and serve the people of our area. We’re encouraged to have many clients that come from the nearby military base. We’ve found that the services we provide are hard to come by which means we’ve successfully found our niche.”



Dedicated to her clients, Mrs. Javarone is comfortable styling any type of hair and can do any style that a client of any ethnicity would ask for. Her dedication to her clients stems from her knowledge and her ability to share her professional opinion with a client in her care. While in her chair at Shades N Sync Salon a client can count on an honest education of what will provide excellent results and maintain healthy hair.



Shades N Sync Salon uses Scruples Color Line, Design Essentials Hair Care Line and Baco Color Collection. Services include relaxers, conditioning treatments, flat iron services, curl soften, haircut and style, sew ins and weaves, cornrows, shampoo services, blow outs, color services both high or low lights, corrective color, manicure and pedicure services.



