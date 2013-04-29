New Locksmith Agency Arrives in California Assuring Most Professional Service at Affordable Rates

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- For California residents looking for a dependable and cost effective locksmith service, Available Locksmith Inc, a new locksmith service agency has arrived in California with the assurance of most professional service. The new agency promised affordable rates as well.



"You always need to count on a true professional locksmith service to ensure optimal security for your property. You can count on us in this regard as we are backed by experienced locksmith professionals who can support you with ideal blend of lock and key services, keeping in mind your property security needs. We assure you to assist with most reliable, most professional and fastest service possible in highly competitive rates", said the spokesperson from the locksmith San Francisco company. Added to it, he mentioned that they are a fully licensed & insured agency with BBB accreditation.



The company caters to both residential and commercial lock and key needs with full range of security services and products. The residential locksmith services at offer from the locksmith santaclara company include lock re-key, gate/garage lock installation, installation of high-security locks, accession to the control systems and intercom installation and repair. In regards to commercial services, they offer a versatile array of lockout services such as lock picking, re-key works for master system, door-lock installation and door repair for all business needs.



Available Locksmith Inc also offers car locksmith services. The company manager noted that the professional locksmiths from the company are experienced in every sort of lock & services for automobiles. These include key duplication services, extraction of the broken ignition-keys, working with GM VAT-keys, chip-key programming as well as high security auto lock services



"We do understand that lock & key mishaps and accidents can happen anytime and if timely care is not taken, it can lead to serious trouble for you. We are a 24 hour locksmith company and hence are always ready to serve you in all your emergency lockout situations, whenever you need us. Our emergency lock and key services are available for both commercial and residential clients as well as for auto lock and key emergencies. We guarantee a complete stress free experience with us", said the manager, when speaking about the provision of emergency servicing from the firm. The emergency locksmith services at offer from Available Locksmith Inc are lock change, repair, installation, re-keying services, lock picking & activation of transponder chip.



Available Locksmith Inc has earned a great list of happy customers who are in high praise of the professional service and fair pricing provided from the agency. The company is ready for a free estimate on any order.



To know further about Available Locksmith, visit www.availablelocksmithinc.com



About Available Locksmith Inc

Available Locksmith Inc. offers 24 hour locksmith solutions for commercial and private properties as well as auto locksmith services, such as emergency car lockout, car key replacement for a lost car key and much more.