New Logo Outsource Solution from LogoNerds.com Allows Web Designers, Developers to Make More Money

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2012 -- In today’s fickle economy, most companies are pulling in the reigns on spending. These budget cuts may include limiting or eliminating employee raises, implementing mandatory furloughs or putting a freeze on hiring new employees completely.



But while businesses can save money by cutting back on employee costs, they are typically losing money by not being able to take on new business opportunities due to a lack of help.



LogoNerds.com, the premier logo design company for small businesses everywhere, is now offering an outsourcing graphic design solution that allows programmers, printers, Internet marketing companies and web designers to save money while increasing their profits. The new outsource logo design solution gives businesses the opportunity to team up with LogoNerds.com to utilize their superior graphic design skills and quick turnaround times to impress current and new customers. By outsourcing projects to the logo design company, businesses can free up valuable time and resources, all while earning money from additional revenue streams.



As most design firms already know, creating a custom-designed professional logo is no easy task. It requires a good eye for detail, a lot of research and, most importantly, an unlimited amount of time to develop a compelling and powerful logo.



Now with the new outsource logo design solution, businesses can simply relay their graphic design needs to LogoNerds.com and within a few days, the company will provide a few exceptional concepts to share with their customers.



Joseph Messina, founder of LogoNerds.com, said he is confident businesses and their customers will be happy with the company’s top-notch graphic design services and the simplicity of their new re-seller solution.



“Our in-house team of professional logo designers delivers nothing but well researched and outstanding logo designs. We guarantee your customers will be thrilled with their new logo,” said Messina. “So thrilled, that they will be recommending you to all their friends and associates for their logo design needs - resulting in a new revenue stream for your business...and making you more money.”



The outsourcing solution is not limited to logos. Businesses can also utilize the company’s other graphic design services, which includes flyers, web banners, advertisements, templates and more.



For more information about the new graphic design outsource solution, visit http://www.LogoNerds.com/Resellers/



About LogoNerds.com

Catering to small businesses across the world, from the USA, to Australia and beyond, LogoNerds.com is a true global company. With their high-quality custom designs, impeccable service and unbeatable prices, LogoNerds.com has quickly become the number one choice of small businesses everywhere. Servicing more than 20,000 businesses to date, the company offers superior logo design services for companies on a budget. In addition, LogoNerds.com creates flyers, web banners, social media templates and more.