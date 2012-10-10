New Look Collision Center Releases New Mobile Body Shop Estimator

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- New Look Collision Center in Las Vegas, Nevada has just released their new Mobile Body Shop Estimator and companion Online Body Shop Estimator to speed and simplify the estimation process for customers. The Mobile Estimator allows customers to take pictures of the damage on their mobile phone or Smartphone and send them in with their car details and receive a free estimate quickly and conveniently.



“Getting bids after an accident can be time consuming and inconvenient,” said New Look Collision Center Owner Michael Whittemore. “Our new Mobile Estimator allows them to save time and effort by not having to take their cars in to the shop to receive a detailed and highly accurate estimate for repairs.”



In addition to the mobile version for mobile phones, customer can also find an online version of the Estimator alongside the Mobile Estimator at the New Look Collision Center website. New Look Collision's Las Vegas marketing company Yokel Local Internet Marketing developed the mobile application, which is free and readily available to the public.



As the premiere body shop in Las Vegas, New Look Collision Center boasts state-of-the-art diagnostic and repair equipment as well as ASE and I-Car Certified auto mechanics. Their auto body repair services are available for all foreign and domestic vehicles, including all luxury cars and SUVs. They currently have manufacturer certifications and recognition from Audi, Acura, Honda, Lexus, Nissan and Infinity as well as specializing in the repair of BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar and Audi. In addition to their ASE and I-Car Certified mechanics, New Look Collision Center is “Gold Class” Certified and is a Class 'A' Rated Nevada Auto Body Shop



The Las Vegas body shop does all mechanical repairs in house to expedite the repairs process, reduce cycle times and minimize car rental bills. The shop is also contracted with 14 major insurance companies to expedite the claims process. In addition to being licensed, insured, bonded and insurance company approved, they provide additional amenities including rental cars, free towing with repair and more. For more information, please visit http://www.newlookcollision.com/



About New Look Collision Center

New look Collision Center

5845 West Shelbourne Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89139

702-269-1650