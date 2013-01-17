New Look New Life Surgical Arts to Celebrate New Ultherapy Procedure with Event on January 31

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- New York-based plastic surgery center, New Look New Life Surgical Arts, has just announced they will be hosting an event on Thursday, January 31, 2013 at 6:30 p.m. The event, which will be held at their Brooklyn office at 71 Carroll Street, is free of cost to the public and will celebrate the company’s introduction of the groundbreaking Ultherapy procedure. Guests who attend the event will receive 20 percent off any Ultherapy procedure scheduled during the event and a complimentary area of Botox™ /Dysport™. Attendees will also receive an additional 5 percent off if they bring a friend and both schedule an Ultherapy procedure. Furthermore, all guests will be entered to win an Ultherapy brow lift.



With the start of 2013, many people are looking for ways to feel better about themselves and their appearance. While many times a person can improve their bodies and overall health through a well thought out diet and exercise plan, it typically takes a little more effort to enhance a person’s skin and regain a fresh new look.



However, not everyone is interested in seeking help through surgical procedures such as facelifts. Fortunately, Ultherapy offers an alternative to more extreme methods.



Ultherapy is a non-invasive treatment option proven to tone and tighten a person’s skin on their face and neck. The FDA-approved, surgery-free procedure uses focused ultrasound energy to stimulate collagen growth, lifting a person’s skin on their neck, chin and brow.



According to New Look, New Life Surgical Arts, “At New Look, New Life, patients are raving about this new facial toning therapy. By stimulating collagen growth, plastic surgeon, Dr. Karlinsky, can help your skin appear firmer and more toned and reduce the signs of aging. For many, it’s the perfect alternative to a facelift!”



The company says patients report skin improvements after just one treatment, with the full benefits of Ultherapy resulting within a few months of treatment.



In addition to featuring Ultherapy, New Look New Life Surgical Arts also offers a wide range of other non-invasive surgery treatments, non-surgical procedures and traditional cosmetic procedures. These include liposuction, body lifts and thigh lifts, eyelid surgery, facelifts, cheek, chin and breast augmentations, ear surgery, fat grafting, NeoGraft hair restoration, chemical peels, fillers and much more.



Space is limited for the company’s upcoming events. People interested in attending should RSVP to 347-599-0091 or email ask@newlooknewlife.com.



For more information about the new Ultherapy procedure offered by New Look New Life Surgical Arts, visit http://www.newlooknewlife.com/services/non-surgical-procedures/ultherapy-new-york/



About New Look New Life Surgical Arts

New Look New Life Surgical Arts provides patients with experienced and personalized medical counsel while aiming to help patients achieve their goals. Dr. Karlinsky, MD, a board certified general and cosmetic surgeon in New York, performs plastic surgeries including breast augmentation and breast implants, neck lifts, liposuction and Botox, as well as other surgical and non-surgical procedures. New Look New Life also offers Ultherapy: an FDA-approved, non-invasive focused ultrasound treatment for toning and tightening of the face and neck skin. New Look New Life Surgical Arts locations:



Manhattan Office:

200 West 57th Street

New York, NY 10019

T: 646-559-2854



Brooklyn Office:

71 Carroll Street

Brooklyn, NY 11231

T: 347-599-0091