New Look, Structure for North Carolina Cultural Resources Web Sites

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- The North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources has unveiled a new online look to better share the story of the state's arts, libraries, culture, and heritage.



The Department's longtime Web address, www.ncculture.comwww.ncculture.com, will now feature events, cultural tourism, and features about the state's rich culture.



The site www.ncdcr.govwww.ncdcr.gov will focus on news and information about Cultural Resources educational initiatives, programs, and services, while serving as a portal to the Department's agencies and organizations in the areas of Arts, History and Libraries.



"Each year, Cultural Resources serves more than 19 million people through its numerous educational programs, countless special events, resource-filled web sites, and interactive online collections," said Cultural Resources Secretary Linda Carlisle. "Splitting our existing Web site into NCDCR.gov and NCCulture.com will help us better target our audiences with needed information, as well as raise awareness of all Cultural Resources has to offer."



Officials with the Department point out that the revamped www.ncdcr.govwww.ncdcr.gov site offers better navigation, utilizes numerous social media functions like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, as well as visually captures the Department's numerous programs with scrolling visuals. Popular programs like “2nd Saturdays,” the Queen Anne's Revenge Shipwreck Project, Civil War 150 Sesquicentennial, and NC Pedia can now be prominently found within the site. Articles and features in the newsroom will continue to report on North Carolina culture and its impact on the state's economy, citizens, and children.



The second site, www.ncculture.comwww.ncculture.com, is geared toward the touring public seeking Department-sponsored events and attractions across North Carolina.



"Tourism is a vital economic engine in North Carolina, and cultural tourism alone accounts for up to 40 percent of our state's leisure travel," said Carlisle, who noted the newly-designed site was revealed during National Tourism Week. "We are proud that our state historic sites and museums offer an affordable, culturally rich experience for residents and visitors alike."



The new wwww.ncculture.comww.ncculture.com features hundreds of events that can be found year-round at each of the Department's 27 state historic sites, 7 history museums, along with the USS North Carolina, Tryon Palace, Roanoke Island Festival Park, the NC Symphony, the NC Art Museum, SECCA, State Library, State Archives, and the NC Arts Council. Each venue has a featured sitelett that offers a general description, directions to the venue, testimonials, as well as numerous downloadable materials like brochures, walking maps, and newsletters.



"North Carolina's arts and culture attract tourists from around the state, nation, and world," added Carlisle. "Our new website helps further our commitment of providing valuable access to our state's cultural experiences."



About the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Cultural Resources annually serves more than 19 million people through its 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, the nation's first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the N.C. Arts Council, and the State Archives.



Cultural Resources champions North Carolina's creative industry, which employs nearly 300,000 North Carolinians and contributes more than $41 billion to the state's economy.



To learn more, visit wwww.ncdcr.govww.ncdcr.gov.