New Los Angeles Flag Football Leagues Form in Spring of 2013

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- The organization recently announced that leagues will be formed this spring in Encino, Moorpark and Encino in California. Both Encino and Moorpark will be forming 4 man leagues, where players play four-on-four, whereas the league in Encino, California will be forming an 8-on-8 co-ed league.



For those who are interested but hesitant, the organization has created a comprehensive set of rules which all players are required to follow, and these rules are enforced by our highly-trained referees. Although rules may vary between tournaments and league play, all rules are set to promote a fun and safe environment, and protects players as much as possible from potential injuries. Although the leagues are set up with rules, tournaments and official referees, the main goal of the leagues are to promote fun and participation.



In order to keep costs for players and participants low, the organization accepts sponsors to advertise at their events and on their website for a fee. By doing this, the organization is able to run efficiently while offering its players low fees, and gives its sponsors unique branding opportunities which they may not have had otherwise.



Flag Football is a popular sport in Los Angeles and is significantly increasing in popularity as its low cost programs are an affordable and fun way for both adults and youth to get into shape. Its leagues are growing every year, and new skill levels within the leagues have been created in order to ensure fair play among all ages, genders and skill levels.



Flag Football Los Angeles is currently open for registration for spring 2013 in the following areas: Los Angeles, Balboa Park, Encino, CA, Arroyo Vista Community Park, and Moorpark, CA. For information on how to register, visit their website at http://flagfootballlosangeles.com.



About Flag Football Los Angeles

Flag Football Los Angeles is dedicated to the sport of Non-Contact Flag Football, and offers year round play, an annual National Championship Tournament, competitive divisions for all abilities, professionally trained referees, and awards for all top teams and players.



For more information about Flag Football, or for additional media inquiries, please contact Flag Football Los Angeles at 877-FLAG-FOOTBALL (352-4366) or http://flagfootballlosangeles.com