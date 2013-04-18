New Love Is in the Air, but What About Old Love

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- In the springtime, new love is in the air. What about old love? How do people who are in the autumn of their relationship recapture the feelings that they once had for each other? In her new book, Wabi Sabi Love (Harper One, an imprint of Harper Collins), relationship advice guru Arielle Ford helps soulmates to reconnect with each other.



There are plenty of books about falling in love, but how do you stay in love? Ford offers exercises, advice, and heartwarming anecdotes that will take the thaw off of even the chilliest of relationships and bring that springtime feeling back into the relationship. Among other lessons, she teaches readers how to have compassion, reminding them that no one wakes up hoping to annoy their partner that day, how to diffuse arguments with humor, how to share your partner’s interests and passions, and how to love them for their differences, not in spite of them.



Ford helps readers to find a new perspective on their partner’s “flaws” and to get the best out of them by expecting the best out of them. Wabi Sabi Love offers a prescription for a wide range of catalysts, from nagging to obsession with perfection to dealing with seemingly insurmountable differences.



For anyone who wants to be in love with their partner again, this is the perfect read. Couples will walk away with a deeper understanding of and appreciation for each other, giving the couples who are still in the “springtime” of their relationship something to aspire to as they grow into a mature love.

Arielle Ford



About Arielle Ford

Arielle Ford has spent the past 25 years living and promoting consciousness through all forms of media. She is one of the founding partners of the Spiritual Cinema Circle, a DVD club dedicated to providing movies about love and compassion. She is the author of seven books, including the Hot Chocolate for the Mystical Soul series and The Soulmate Secret: Manifest The Love of Your Life with The Law of Attraction. Ford lives in La Jolla, California, with her husband/ soulmate, Brian Hilliard, and their feline friends.



For more information, please visit arielleford.com



WWW.WABISABILOVE.COM

Follow Arielle Ford on Twitter @ArielleFord

“Like” Arielle Ford on Facebook at Facebook.com/SoulmateSecret

WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/ARIELLEFORDFANPAGE

For media inquiries or to request a review copy, please contact:

Melinda Mullin Melinda.mullin(at)harpercollins(dot)com