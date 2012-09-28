New Lower Pricing on Polo Shirts at Best Buy Uniforms & Promos

Homestead, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- While polo shirts remain one of the most versatile clothing pieces in the market, most polo shirts cost a small fortune because most of them are offered by branded clothing lines. Good thing, this should not be a problem anymore, especially when Best Buy Uniforms had recently re-launched their new website to feature their polo shirts at very affordable prices.



The website is designed with accordance to what most clients would like to have in their online shopping experience – convenience and an easy-to-browse interface. It is where you can easily find the best selections of polo shirts tailored with quality and colors that can match your everyday needs. Online shopping for affordable polo shirts has never been this easy when Best Buy Uniforms has provided their clients with a website where they can smoothly explore to discover the clothing piece they look for.



The polo shirts from Best Buy Uniforms are also perfect for companies that are not satisfied with other uniform providers like Cintas and are looking to switch to a more cost effective customer friendly provider. The polo shirts are designed to bring out the best combination of casual and formal appearance of your employees, especially if you are going to match it with a pair of khaki pants. It definitely fits every occasion, be it casual Friday night or for a night out of town with a nice pair of shorts or jeans.



Best Buy Uniforms offer polo shirts that come in a variety of designs that all provide the style and comfort that most people look for a collared shirt. It is made with pure cotton fabric, basic knit, easy care polo shirt, and ladies special knit polo shirts, long sleeve, mock and turtlenecks, pocket polo shirts, and so on. The prices won’t be an issue, especially if buy in wholesale. For example, the Dickies women’s short sleeve solid pique polo shirt costs dollars less per piece than the competition.



For more information, please visit http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=189



Company Profile:

Best Buy Uniforms



Address:

500 East 8th Avenue

Homestead PA, 15120-1904 USA

Toll-Free: 1-800-345-1924



Email: customer-service@bestbuyuniforms.com



Website:



