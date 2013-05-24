New Lure of Mac Site Lures Mac Users in Record Numbers, 21,000 Unique Visitors in 2 Months

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- With stunning designs and a proprietary operating system (OS) that is perfectly married to the hardware, Macs have long differentiated themselves from the personal computer, aka “PC”. However, this differentiation also means that Macs are harder to tweak, customize and optimize. Enter Lure of Mac , a new Mac aficionado site created to help people get the most out of their Macs. The company today announced it has crossed a significant milestone, receiving 21,000 visitors in two short months.



Unique in that there are no products being sold, Lure of Mac is enjoying widespread popularity. Visitors will find a range of useful information, including reviews of system utility software programs and games made just for Mac, as well as tips and strategies on how to use third-party software and platforms, such as QuickBooks and Skype.



According to internal reports, Lure of Mac traffic skyrocketed from 3,459 visitors a month in February to over 21,000 in April—a record, 700-precent increase in just two short months. May projections are even stronger. This rise in traffic also spurred organic visits from popular Mac community forums like Apple Discussion, Cult of Mac and other sites like MacWorld.



“We are thrilled to have achieved such swift popularity among Mac users around the world,” said Lure of Mac Editor in Chief Sophia Smith. “Moving forward, visitors can expect many more additions and improvements, to include a wide array of product reviews, advice columns and posts that provide tips and strategies to help users get the most out of their Macs.”



Apple products (Mac and iOS combined) are expected to outsell all Windows devices for the first time in 2013, according to a recent Gartner report, and Lure of Mac will be there to help new and existing Mac users enjoy, troubleshoot and maximize the utility of their devices.



All Lure of Mac information is free and publicly accessible. No user registration is required.



To join the Lure of Mac conversation or to find useful Mac product information, visit the company website: http://lureofmac.com



Lure of Mac is a Mac aficionado site that is committed to the constant publication of information that pertains to the maintenance, upkeep and optimization of Mac computers.



