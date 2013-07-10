New Luxury Stroller Clips by Freddie and Sebbie

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Tired of trying to find a place to put your diaper bag on a stroller which can be securely fasten?



“We thought there had to be a better way,” said Neil, one half of Freddie and Sebbie.



Neil and his brother are family men. Between them both are six children. The youngest two are twins: Freddie and Sebbie.



The dads have spent a small fortune on baby items over the years and each one of them was missing something that would have made their lives much easier.



“We would take our children out in the stroller and before long, our shoulders would ache,” said Neil.



The ache came from the diaper bag. There was not a convenient way for the dads to hang a diaper bag, so they had to shoulder the bag.



“We got to thinking about the moms. They carry a purse, diaper bag and who knows what else,” said Neil.



They created the Stroller Clip. A heavy duty clip that attaches to the stroller handle with Velcro, the Stroller Clip meant relief to shoulders.



“It was also a boon to parents. They could now concentrate on the children and not fight with a bag or two,” said Neil.



Marketing their product was going to be a problem. A small business simply cannot reach enough customers. The pair turned to Amazon.com for help.



“Amazon’s shipping and international reach meant our products could help as many parents as possible,” said Neil.



All Freddie and Sebbie products are sold exclusively through Amazon.com. The Kick Mat is another of Freddie and Sebbie’s product line. It is also one of the most popular.



Freddie and Sebbie Stroller Clips are available exclusively on Amazon:

http://www.amazon.com/Stroller-Clips-Guaranteed-Carabiner-Valuables/dp/B00CKSU82K/



