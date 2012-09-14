New Macaron Cooking Classes Offered at Elle A Cooking

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- If there's any pastry that's taken the celluloid world by storm in recent years, it simply has to be the French macaron. Take note that it's not the sweet coconut confection known as the macaroon; the macaron is a meringue-based sandwich pastry made famous by Ladurée in Paris. The macaron is beloved for its crisp crust encasing a tender meringue center, made even more divine with a variety of delicate fillings involving white chocolate ganache and whipped buttercream. You might have noticed macarons in the film Marie Antoinette, as well as the hit teen show Gossip Girl. Everyday, locals and tourists alike line the block just to get their fill of this heavenly pastry.



The now pastry-heard-around-the-world has really come a long way from its humble roots. The double-decker macaron as we know today was created in the early 20th Century at Ladurée in Paris. Fast-forward to almost 100 years later when former Fauchon pastry chef Pierre Hermé struck out on his own and brought the macaron to loftier heights, introducing innovative flavors and turning macarons into his version of art. Unsurprisingly, both Ladurée and Pierre Hermé pâtisseries are now must-visit landmarks in the City of Lights.



Many home-based cooks have since attempted to recreate the macaron in their own kitchens. The list of ingredients required (ground almonds, egg whites and sugar are the most basic) seems simple enough. However, the macaron is so delicate that the process begins days before you actually start baking. It requires technique and dedication to get a perfect batch of this delectable pastry out of your own kitchen.



If you're in Los Angeles and interested in learning the art of creating the perfect macaron, then drop by elleacooking.com to sign up for one of their new macaron cooking classes! For two days, students will be completely hands-on and can expect to learn how to create the perfect macaron shell, including precision piping and handling temperature fluctuations, and also prepare a trio of fillings, not to mention tips and tricks of the trade! Learn flavors from the usual vanilla to the avant-garde like extra-virgin olive oil. To find out more about the new macaron cooking classes offered at Elle A Cooking and upcoming classes, please visit:



