New Magazine MeWriting for Writers, Publishers and Filmmakers

Spijkenisse, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The new magazine MeWriting is an intermediary between authors and publishers, between screenwriters and film producers.



MeWriting publishes articles, book chapters and synopses to 400 words "unplugged". "As live musicians make music, without studio corrections," as said by the publisher. In this case this means that texts are not edited. Publishers and filmmakers interested in new work, can review the author's qualities unpolished.



MeWriting comes in an online and printed version. The initiative comes from Dutch writer Benn Flore, but the magazine is for the English language area.



Writers can submit their stories from the site http://www.mewriting.com.



