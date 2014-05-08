New Magic Instant Bigga Lashes Launched to Give Women Bigger, Thicker, Darker and Fuller Eyelashes in a Flash

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- New Magic Instant Bigga Lashes is A Great Add-on for Resellers and Salon Owners to Start Increasing Profits



VZ Hair and Beauty have just launched a product that can help all women look good and feel confident. The hair and beauty experts are pleased to announce their revolutionary Magic Instant Bigga Lashes is now available. The 100% natural brush on formula that turbo charges regular mascara designed to help women get bigger, thicker, darker and fuller eyelashes in a flash are now available for £15.95.



Women love longer eyelashes; it makes them feel sexy, confident and gains male attention as they walk into a room. Thanks to the new Magic Instant Bigga Lashes (http://vzhairandglamour.com/biggalashes) there is now a natural product to help create bigger and better looking eyelashes. The product, which is made for home use or professionals working in a hair and beauty salon, is easy to use.



VZ Hair and Beauty have said all a woman has to do is to simply brush on the product with regular mascara and then watch the eyelashes come alive. There is no waiting around for a couple of hours for the magic to happen, within seconds women can have amazing looking eyelashes by using a unique natural product.



Unlike other eyelash products on the market, Magic Instant Bigga Lashes is completely waterproof. This means ' women do not have to worry when they are on the beach and fancy a swim, there is no smudging and the eyelashes will stand the test of time all day long.



According to numerous media reports, women love to use natural eyelash enhancers because they can help eliminate the need to put on makeup altogether.



For a long time now hair salons and beauty salons have been looking for natural eyelashes products that do work. Thanks to VZ Hair and Beauty and their Magic Instant Bigga Lashes, hair and beauty salons can help their clients eyelashes look better and increase their profits through a reseller package.



Magic Instant Bigga Lashes is priced at £15.95. To find out more and to buy online, visit http://www.vzhairandglamour.com



About VZ Hair and Glamour

VZ Hair and Glamour (http://vzhairandglamour.com) specialises in affordable hair and beauty products. All products are tested and approved for the EU and UK market. The brand’s core values include offering products, of the highest quality at affordable prices, all delivered to clients with the highest degree of customer service.