New Magnetic Notepads Printing Service Now Available at 4OVER4.COM

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- NY web print shop 4OVER4.COM has introduced a new magnetic notepads printing service for business customers. Magnetic notepads are great for work (especially industrial or off-site locations) and also for corporate PR or gift marketing. 4OVER4.COM is a leader in online printing services and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including flyer printing, label printing, large format printing, personalized labels and other custom printing applications.



4OVER4.COM now provides customers with magnetic notepad printing in several convenient sizes including 25 sheets per pad and .030" high-strength magnet. Printing options available from 4OVER4 include 70# uncoated text notepads and sizes of 4" x 5", 4" x 8" and 3.5" x 8.5". Customers can also get between 25 and 5000 prints per order.



"Notepads are used in nearly every office because they are ideal for work and also for making personal reminders and tracking tasks. Notepads can be packaged as part of PR and marketing campaigns. New magnetic notepads from 4OVER4.COM provides the same notepads we know and love with the ability to stick to your favorite metal surfaces, making it easier to keep the note in place while working," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about magnetic notepad printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/Magnetic-Notepads, email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.