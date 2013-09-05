New Majestic Tantric Massage Service Targets London's Stressed out Executives

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Majestic Tantric Massage London, a newly established full-body massage service, is now open in London, England, and is available to anyone, but more so, London's stressed out executives.



With its operation base located in the central London Hyde Park business district, the Majestic massage operators say their business is about providing relaxation and relieving stress.



"It's a known fact, London's corporate executives do work hard and play hard, but what's missing from the equation is the third component, and that's exactly where we come in to provide a service that soothes, relaxes and distresses," says spokesperson, Kim Hurst.



Fully staffed with the best of City London's masseuses, Kim adds their Majestic Massage operations are 100 percent run and managed by professionally and ethically trained practitioners who put their clients' needs first.



Among the massage services offered include a combination of Deep Tissue massage, Sensual massage, Californian massage, and Tantric massage conducted by naturist masseuses.These services are accessed via phone calls and other access points via the website. In call in Central London Studios are by appointment only, and their lines are opened daily from 12 pm – 2 am.



However, callers are being advised that intercourse is not and will never be a part of Majestic Massage services. "Please be aware there is no intercourse involved in this massage service," says Kim.



However, one thing clients can expect for sure in return for their money is that they should be "prepared for an incredible nude massage London experience that truly relaxes every inch of your naked body," notes Kim, who adds MAJESTIC Massage service is a specially created and blended naturist massage suitable for executive stress.



"If you've ever wished to be pampered and relaxed by knowledgeable naturist tantric masseuses, then you have found the very best tantric massage London providers," says the spokesperson.



"Our aim from your initial phone call is to take you on a journey to the ultimate in quality relaxation, and our masseuses can be with you within 30-40 min if you are based in Central London," says Kim.



Careful to note they not "just another run of the mill massage" service, Kim points out that their offering is a journey of full body worshipping that provides unique sensations to rejuvenate yet calms and centers the mind and body.



The Majestic "Nude Sensual" massage is performed by a selection of skilled, stunning, naturist masseuses. "We visit you at home or in your hotel suite daily from 1pm to 2am.," notes the site's spokesperson.



For further information about this Majestic Tantric Massage London sensual massage service, please visit their website at



http://www.tantricsensualmassagelondon.co.uk



FROM: MAJESTIC TANTRIC MASSAGE LONDON, Hyde Park Mansion, Cabbell Street, NW1 5BE, London (http://www.tantricsensualmassagelondon.co.uk)



CONTACT: Kim Hurst, 0207 060 3137, tantricsensualmassage@gmail.com