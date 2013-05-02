Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate is glad to announce several new amenities springing up near the Manchester at Diamond Lakes in Hephzibah, Georgia. The dedicated team at Prudential Beazley is constantly researching new features that pop up near the Manchester community and has recently found several additions worth noting. The Manchester at Diamond Lakes community is a premiere Hephzibah community featuring beautiful one and two story brick homes. With a beautifully designed entrance, sidewalks, street lights and carefully placed green spaces, the community is already full of outstanding features and amenities. The Manchester is a quiet, estate style community with an excellent reputation with the Central Savannah River Area residents. It is conveniently located to a wide range of local amenities, including the growing Diamond Lakes Regional Park.



Proximity to the Diamond Lakes Regional Park offers Manchester residents a huge range of options that cannot normally be found this close to residential living. As the Diamond Lakes Regional Park grows, the residents of the nearby Manchester community gain access to a growing variety of options. Tennis courts, ball fields and the Diamond Lakes pond are all available for residents of the estate community. The new Diamond Lakes Community Center offers several exciting new amenities for Hephzibah residents. These include a fully functional basketball court, racquetball courts, gymnasium and multipurpose room are in the new 43,000 foot facility. The facility has recently upgraded the workout and exercise options with nautilus equipment, free weights and a complete set of locker rooms and shower facilities. As more community features are developed within the massive Diamond Lakes Regional Park project, Prudential Beazley Real Estate will continue to offer updates for Hephzibah residents.



More information on the Manchester at Diamond Lakes community is available here.



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

Prudential Beazley Real Estate offers regular community updates on Facebook, here.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, Georgia 30809

Local: 706-863-1775

Toll-Free: 800-558-1775