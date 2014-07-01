New Manhattan Dentist, Dr. Gilsdorf, Now Offers Permanent Solution to Missing Teeth

Manhattan, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- For individuals who are missing teeth, Dr. Bret Gilsdorf of Dentistry By Design in Manhattan, KS has found that dental implants can be an effective long-term solution. Implants provide greater structural support and last longer than bridges or dentures. With proper care and maintenance, implants can last a lifetime.



Dental implants are teeth that look and feel as natural as the original tooth. Implants serve as the artificial root to which new teeth are attached. The placement of dental implants can help prevent the loss of jawbone, a very typical problem associated with missing teeth. Dr. Gilsdorf says, “The implants don’t interfere with speech or eating and are very comfortable. Recent advancements make dental implants easier to place and more affordable than ever. The natural, esthetic look of the crowns is another benefit.”



Dental implants may be right for an individual if they: Have one or more missing teeth, a jawbone that’s reached full growth, have healthy oral tissues, are unable or unwilling to wear dentures and are willing to commit several months to the implant process.



Dental implants can also be used to securely anchor dentures. “Constant denture relining and shifting, dietary restrictions and jaw shrinkage are worries many people with dentures have to deal with. For those who want to avoid these problems, we believe implants are the best dentistry has to offer,” remarks Dr. Gilsdorf. Dental implants are so natural looking and feeling, the patient may forget they ever lost a tooth. Dr. Gilsdorf will explain the procedure thoroughly so patients are able to make an informed decision.



About Dr. Gilsdorf

Remaining committed to his education, Dr. Gilsdorf continually completes about 200 hours of continuing education courses each year. He also completed a sedation mini-residency at Montefiore Medical Center University Hospital for the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He is a presenting member of a number of study clubs throughout the years for Pankey Alum, in AGD Mastertrack. For anyone considering dental implants call (785) 370-0940 and make an appointment to discuss your options.